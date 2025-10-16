2027: Tinubu may secure re-election, Obi will not contest  —  LP National Secretary

The National Secretary of the Labour Party (LP), Umar Farouk Ibrahim, has said President Bola Tinubu is likely to secure re-election in 2027, predicting that Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will not be on the ballot.

Speaking in an interview with Trust TV on Thursday, Ibrahim said the opposition parties have become too “demoralised” to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) effectively, adding that Tinubu appears “comfortable” heading into the next election cycle.

“Tinubu may take his way, of course yes,” the LP scribe said.

He added: “When you look at those people contesting with Tinubu, in any match you see the opponents; are these really opponents? Except the referee wants to be giving them penalties, even with the penalties, there are people who will score and there are those who will miss the penalties.”

He noted the APC should not be blamed for the crisis within opposition parties.

“I say it here that for us in Labour Party, we do not have any reason for anyone to accuse APC of interfering in our internal crisis,” he said.

Ibrahim also dismissed speculation that Peter Obi will once again run for president in 2027, saying the former Anambra governor has distanced himself from the Labour Party.

“I can tell you, Obi is not going to contest presidential election. Obi is enjoying media publicity but 2027, he is not interested in it. We have offered him presidential ticket, he rejected it.”

The LP National Secretary further questioned Obi’s current political alignment, alleging that his recent moves have created uncertainty about his party affiliation.

“Look at what is happening, why is he in ADC? Why does he belong in PDP? In which political party does he belong, where will he get the ticket?” Ibrahim asked.