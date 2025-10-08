2027: Stop begging Atiku to retire, analyst tells critics

Atiku Abubakar

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: A public affairs analyst, Alaibi Nnana Joseph, has dismissed calls for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to step aside ahead of the 2027 general elections, warning that democracy cannot grow if experienced leaders are pushed out of the field out of fear.

In a statement made available to Vanguard in Abuja, Nnana said those campaigning for Atiku’s retirement are not defending democracy but running from it.

He insisted that the only way to test leadership capacity, whether from veterans like Atiku or newcomers like Peter Obi, is through transparent, competitive primaries.

“The 2027 race should not be a coronation arranged in backrooms. It should be a contest before the people. If Obi, Goodluck Jonathan, or anyone else believes they can do better, let them prove it at the ballot. That is how democracies mature – through open competition, not shortcuts”, he stated.

He accused some opposition figures of trying to edge out Atiku before the whistle even blows because they know his weight in Nigerian politics.

“Atiku has nothing left to prove, but he still has much to offer – experience, structure, and a bridge across Nigeria’s divides. Those calling for him to step down are not protecting democracy; they are afraid of a fair fight. Who’s afraid of Atiku? Clearly those who know that once the race begins, the man from Adamawa still towers above the field, not by noise or nostalgia, but by sheer resilience, record, and reach.”

Nnana warned against reducing leadership to a question of age, saying history has shown that both young and old leaders have failed, while others, regardless of age, have governed with wisdom and vision.

“Leadership is not about birthdays. It is about courage, character, and ideas. Atiku’s deep understanding of governance, his unmatched political network, and his consistency on economic and institutional reforms are qualities Nigeria needs now more than ever. These don’t fade with age; like wine, they get better,” he stressed.

The analyst further noted that Atiku has not demanded an automatic ticket and has not discouraged younger aspirants. Instead, his only demand is that anyone who wants to lead must test their popularity in transparent primaries.

“Those invoking Mandela to demand Atiku’s retirement miss the point,” Nnana argued. “Mandela’s greatness was not about the date he retired but about the principles he defended. Nigeria today faces weak institutions, insecurity, and economic collapse. This is no time to gamble with political experiments.”

He said Atiku’s political journey, from his role in the 1990s transition to his tenure as Vice President and his unyielding advocacy for restructuring, is proof of resilience and consistency unmatched by any other politician in the opposition.

“If the opposition is weak today, it is not because Atiku refuses to retire. It is because too many are afraid of real primaries, afraid of internal democracy, afraid of merit defeating manipulation. Those who truly believe in their mandate should not fear Atiku. Let the people decide, not smoky-room bargains.”