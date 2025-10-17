2027: Southwest APC LG Chairmen declare support for Tinubu’s second term ambition

…vow to reclaim Oyo, Osun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Forum of the All Progressives Congress Local Government Party Chairmen of Nigeria, Southwest zone has declared their support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

The forum during its Southwest quarterly meeting held at June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta, equally vowed to work relentlessly to activate massive mobilisation at the grassroots not to only ensure landslide victory for President Tinubu come 2027, but to also capture back Oyo and Osun States lost to the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party.

The Southwest APC LG Chairmen said that there was nothing to contest the fact that President Tinubu is taking series of decisive and courageous steps to return the country to the path of economic prosperity and stability, arguing that the President must be allowed to continue with his strategic leadership and deliberate efforts to rebuild the country till 2031.

Speaking at the meeting, the National Chairman of the forum who also doubles as the Chairman of APC LG Chairmen in Ogun State as well as the party Chairman in Abeokuta South Local Government, Mr. Henry Fagbebro commended President Tinubu and Governor Dapo Abiodun for prioritizing projects that bear relevance to accelerating the economic growth and prosperity of the country.

Fagbenro said, “Southwest is the home based of our hardworking President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He has done fantastically well to redefine good governance since his election over two years ago.

“The Southwest is saying that President Tinubu deserves another term till 2031 and we are going to do everything within our ability as permitted under the law to work with other Nigerians to bring this to reality.

“Already, we have four states of Southwest; Ekiti, Ondo, Lagos and Ogun under APC. For the two other states Oyo and Osun, we shall activate massive grassroots mobilisation, we shall be going from door to door, house to house, community to community, market to market to further strengthen the party in the Southwest and mobilise for its victory both at the presidential and gubernatorial elections”.

Fagbenro, at the meeting also commended progress of Ogun State under Governor Abiodun, urging him to remain committed to making life more meaningful for the residents of the state

In his address at the programme, the Southwest Coordinator of the group, Elder Rufus Awotidoye stated that returning President Tinubu for another four years term in 2027 is not negotiable.

Elder Awotidoye however called for unity, saying that everyone must be brought on board and remain united to get this shared vision accomplished.

He stated that “the 2027 Presidential election is a defining moment for the All Progressives Congress (APC), and for our dear President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinübu.

“As the political home of Mr. President, the Southwest carries a special responsibility to stand united, committed, and focused in ensuring that APC continues to lead Nigeria on the path of renewed hope, progress, and prosperity”.

Awotidoye also called on the ruling party members in the southwest to jettison all differences and work as a formidable team to deliver landslide victory for the party in the governorship election in Ekiti and Osun States in 2026.

The National Secretary of the forum and the Chairman of APC local government Chairmen in Delta State, Norbert Sochukudinma challenged the ruling party members in the southwest to stand firmly and work hard for the second term bid of President Tinubu saying that all eyes is on the zone being the home of the President and that whatever happened in the zone will go a long way to determine the way to go for the other five geopolitical zone

The Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly who chaired the occasion, Daisi Elemide while calling for the return of party supremacy to strengthen the country’s democracy and encourage good governance, also rallied support for the second term bid of President Tinubu adding that the President has left nobody in doubt that he meant well for the nation.

The immediate past Nigeria High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Amb Sarafa Ishola also harped on oneness and unity of the party ahead of 2027 election adding that inclusivity and presentation of a unified force will help a lot to deliver landslide victory for the party.

The guest speaker at the event, the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Shipper Council, Dr Pius Akutah represented by Atiso Mofiren charged the local government APC chairmen to intensify efforts in mobilising for increased support for the ruling party at the grassroots while also spreading the gospel of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu.

Akutah explained the Renewed Hope Agenda bothers on returning the country to path of economic prosperity, food sufficiency, upgraded infrastructure, improved security, protection of the vulnerable, increased access to qualitative education through students loans among others saying all of these good works of President Tinubu must be allowed to continue till 2031.

The National Chairman of the APC Local Government Chairmen, Henry Fagbenro (middle) and other LG Chairmen from the Southwest at the quarterly meeting of the group, held in Abeokuta, Ogun State