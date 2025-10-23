2027: Sanwo-Olu, APC chair, Jandor in strategic trip to Oyebanji

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in what could be termed as endorsement, on Wednesday, visited his Ekiti State counterpart Abiodun Oyebanji, accompanied by Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor.

Sanwo-Olu, along with Jandor arrived Ekiti State on an official visit where he commissioned road project executed by Governor Oyebanji.

In a viral video on social media on Wednesday, Sanwo-Olu, was seen holding Jandor in a rare display of comradeship, suggestive of strong accord to forge a common cause to the admiration of the Chairman of Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Pastor, Cornelius Ojelabi, who was part of the delegation to Ekiti.

Sanwo-Olu, and Adediran, it was gathered had a closed door meeting with Oyebanji before the commissioning of road project.

The duo, later departed in a private jet back to Lagos.

Meanwhile, political observers in the State, have described the current synergy between the duo as “a strong signal of what to play out ahead the 2027 governorship race. Considering the fact that Jandor is in the good book of the powerbloc in APC, particularly, Mr. President.

Recall that Jandor, the Lead Visioner of the Lagos4Lagos Movement and former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Governorship Candidate in Lagos State, had early October, 2025, declared bid to succeed the incumbent Lagos State Governor, Sanwo-Olu in 2027 under the platform of APC.

Adediran, also pledged unalloyed support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, stressing he deserved another term to take Nigeria to the promise land and out of the woods.

Declaring interest for the state’s highest office despite rumours making the rounds of big wigs such as; Seyi Tinubu, the President’s son, and Akinwunmi Ambode, a former Lagos State governor, Jandor, said, “As for Lagos State, I am offering myself once again to serve.

“I’m indeed running for Lagos governorship race in 2027.”

Jandor, it was gathered had received President’s Tinubu’s blessing to go ahead with his ambition

According to Adediran: ““This is also to let the people of Lagos know that promises of a better tomorrow just like what is good today can always get better. There are times when you need to retreat and strategize. Am not that person that you can see here and there because he just wants to make a statement.

“I do know that I have been in corridor of power for years, quietly but when I decided to come out the entire world knew that somebody was out and people were asking, where is he coming from.

“But, those who knew said he has been around for long but you will not see me gallivanting”.

“So, the question is, very soon we will commence activities to start galvanizing support for Mr. President and the party, to make sure that whoever picks the ticket at the end of the day to run for governorship in Lagos State would have a good run. Let me put this to rest, am running in 2027.”