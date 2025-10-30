2027: REC urges Nigerians to participate in voter registration, get PVCs

FILE IMAGE

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

As preparations for the 2027 general elections intensify, Nigerians have been urged to actively participate in the ongoing voter registration exercise and obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

The call was made by Edo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Anugbum Onuoha, during a thanksgiving service at St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, marking his elevation to professorial status.

Addressing friends and family, Onuoha emphasized that voter registration is a civic duty and a crucial step in empowering citizens to choose their leaders and shape the nation’s future.

“As we give thanks to God for His mercies, we must also play our part in building the Nigeria we desire.

The ongoing voter registration exercise provides every eligible Nigerian an opportunity to be part of the democratic process. I encourage everyone, especially young people, to register, collect their PVCs, and be ready to vote when the time comes,” he said.

Prof. Onuoha expressed gratitude for God’s guidance in his journey through academia, public service, and faith, acknowledging the support of his family, colleagues, and church community.

The REC, also a Knight of Saint Christopher (KSC) and recipient of the Distinguished Service Star of Rivers State (DSSRS), described the thanksgiving as a moment to reflect on the intersection of faith, education, and civic responsibility.

The Anglican Bishop of the Niger Delta North, Rev’d Wisdom Budu Ihunwo, lauded Prof. Onuoha for his commitment to both spiritual and civic duties, describing him as “a shining example of a Christian academic who reflects integrity and excellence in public service.”