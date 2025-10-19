2027 Presidency: My aspiration a national movement to liberate Nigeria — Gbenga Hashim

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim.

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential hopeful, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has said his aspiration to run in the 2027 presidential election is a national movement to liberate Nigeria.

He explained that his quest was not a personal ambition but a collective effort driven by the desire to place the country on a path of economic growth and prosperity.

Olawepo-Hashim made this known in Makurdi while inaugurating his state and local government coordinators in Benue State.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Kamadin Sanni, the PDP stalwart described his aspiration as “a collective mission to restore the nation’s pride and prosperity.”

“This is not just my project; it is a movement for all Nigerians, our children, and future generations. It is a project to turn around our country and make it once again a place people aspire to come to — not what we have today, where our brightest minds are leaving for greener pastures,” he said.

He noted that the movement aims to reposition Nigeria as a nation admired across the world.

“We want to rebuild a country we can all be proud of — a country where foreigners would come and seek greener pastures, as they once did,” he added.

The presidential hopeful charged the newly inaugurated coordinators to take the mobilisation drive to every local government, ward, and polling unit in the state, stressing that grassroots participation would determine the success of the coming elections.

Earlier, the Benue State Coordinator of the campaign and former Acting State Chairman of the PDP, Mr. Isaac Mfo, described the project as divine, urging the coordinators to work with dedication and commitment.

“Benue has over one million votes, and it is our duty to mobilise those votes for Dr. Olawepo-Hashim. Let us carry out this assignment with faith and determination to deliver this project to the glory of God,” Mfo said.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser on Political Affairs to the aspirant, Mr. Sunday Sado, said Olawepo-Hashim’s vision was to rescue Nigerians from insecurity, economic hardship, and leadership failure. He urged citizens to rally around him.

“God has brought Dr. Olawepo-Hashim for a purpose — to liberate our country from the pains we are currently facing,” he stated.

Responding on behalf of the 23 Local Government Coordinators, Mr. Emmanuel Ortserga assured of their readiness for the task ahead, expressing confidence that their efforts would end in victory and celebration.