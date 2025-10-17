2027: Plateau APC unanimously endorses Tinubu, rejects Mutfwang’s alleged move to join party

….As National Chairman Says Party Has Fulfilled Over 45% of Promises to Nigerians

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos — Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State have unanimously endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term while rejecting alleged plans by Governor Caleb Mutfwang to defect to the party.

The decision was reached on Friday in Jos during a meeting attended by key APC leaders, including Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, former governors Joshua Dariye and Simon Lalong, former Minister of Women Affairs Pauline Tallen, serving and former lawmakers, appointees, council chairmen, and youth and women leaders.

A motion moved by former Acting Vice Chairman Festus Fuanter and seconded by Alice Dimlong adopted President Tinubu as the party’s “sole presidential candidate.” The stakeholders also maintained that Governor Mutfwang was “sitting on a stolen mandate” and should not be allowed a second term, expressing confidence that the APC would reclaim Plateau State in the next election.

The party announced plans to officially receive new members and returnees into its fold on October 30, with a committee headed by Elder Pam Gyang to oversee the event.

In his remarks, Professor Yilwatda praised the APC’s growing appeal, describing it as a “party of strategy” that has fulfilled nearly half of its campaign promises to Nigerians.

“APC gives voice to everyone. People are joining because the party is healthy and vibrant. We’ll soon be receiving more notable figures, including governors and National Assembly members. Every week, APC will unveil world-class empowerment programmes. Let’s take advantage of them — the more, the merrier,” Yilwatda said.

Also speaking, Senator Simon Lalong, Hon. Idris Wase, and Dame Pauline Tallen called for unity among party members to strengthen the APC ahead of 2027.

Lalong urged members to “bury whatever faction you belong to and tear down barriers,” emphasizing that “politics is local, and supporting the National Chairman and the party leadership will ensure success.”

The Plateau State APC Chairman, Rufus Bature, described the meeting as a strategic step toward strengthening internal unity. He urged members to “tighten their belts and work harder to justify the confidence President Tinubu has in the state.”