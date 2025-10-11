2027: PDP Jechira stakeholders insist on retaining Benue governorship slot

Jechira PDP stakeholders

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the Jechira Intermediate Area of Benue State have resolved that the governorship seat should remain in the zone beyond 2027 to enable it complete its rightful eight-year rotation under the state’s zoning arrangement.

The stakeholders, drawn from Vandeikya and Konshisha Local Government Areas, LGAs, reached the decision on Saturday during a meeting held at the Makurdi residence of Dr. Saawuan Tarnongu, who read the communiqué at the end of the deliberations.

The meeting, which focused on the zoning of the 2027 governorship seat, reaffirmed Jechira’s loyalty to the PDP and its commitment to the unity, equity, and development of Benue State.

According to the communiqué, the zoning arrangement in Benue’s political structure had historically rotated among the Tiv intermediate blocs—Kwande, Jemgbagh, Sankera, MINDA, and Jechira—each serving an eight-year tenure when in turn.

The group noted that the 2023 election cycle rightly favoured the Jechira bloc with the emergence of Governor Hyacinth Alia from Vandeikya, stressing that by established convention, Jechira should retain the seat till 2031.

“It is our considered position that Jechira should be allowed to retain the governorship slot in 2027 to complete its rightful eight-year cycle, in line with established precedents,” they said.

The stakeholders recalled that past governors from other blocs had enjoyed two full terms, citing the administrations of Aper Aku (Kwande), George Akume (Jemgbagh), Gabriel Suswam (Sankera), and Samuel Ortom (MINDA).

They further argued that Jechira had never completed two terms in office, as the tenure of Governor Moses Adasu (1992–1993) was cut short by military intervention, a situation they described as “unique and unjustly unresolved.”

While acknowledging the constitutional right of every governor to seek re-election, the stakeholders emphasized that the zoning principle allows a benefitting bloc to retain the governorship for eight years, even if it required presenting a different candidate within the same zone.

The communiqué also appealed to political leaders from the Kwande bloc, who had begun expressing interest in the 2027 race, to uphold the spirit of fairness and respect the existing zoning order.

“We are not opposed to the legitimate ambitions of any intermediate area, but equity must be applied consistently. If fairness is to be the guidepost of our democracy, then Jechira’s claim for a full two-term opportunity deserves to be honoured,” the statement added.

The PDP stakeholders called on the party’s state leadership, elder statesmen, and political actors across Benue to maintain the zoning system that had fostered inclusion and stability in the state.

They also encouraged governorship aspirants from Jechira to sustain consultations with stakeholders and to work towards consolidating the bloc’s hold on the governorship.

In a show of solidarity, the group passed a vote of confidence on former Governor Samuel Ortom, the leader of the PDP in the state, as well as the State Chairman, Chief Ezekiel Adaji, and the entire State Working Committee, lauding their commitment to party unity and leadership.

“Jechira has waited patiently. Jechira has earned it. Jechira deserves to complete its turn,” they insisted.