2027: Only a northerner without conscience wont support Tinubu’s re-election – Northern forum

—- Visits Afenifere leader, Fasoranti over Tinubu’s re-election

— Fasoranti seeks unity, bridge building to stabilize Nigeria

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Northern leaders under the aegis of the Northern Bridge Builders Forum, have said that only a northerner without conscience would not support the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

The leader of the group, who was a former Minister, Senator Joel Danlami Ikenya, said this when he led a nine member delegation to pay a courtesy visit to the national leader of the Pan Yoruba Socio-Political Group Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti at his Akure,, the Ondo state capital country home.

Members of the forum comprises distinguished and accomplished personalities from the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) who are committed to promoting national unity, peace, and development.

Their visit is coming barely two week after members of the Arewa Think Tank also paid a solidarity visit to the Afenifere leader in Akure, pledging their support for President Tinubu’s second-term bid.

Ikenya said that the group ” seeks the well-being, peaceful co-existence and development of the region in articular and the nation in general.

” The Forum is also committed to the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, being fully persuaded that his policies and reform agenda holds a great future for Nigeria.

According to him ” We have seen the monumental development under this administration. Our economy is not like before. There has been a lot of manipulation when you want to travel and get dollars. We have seen his sacrifice and we say he must support President Bola Tinubu to continue.

“We want to thank you for supporting our son, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, George Akume. We feel that we must work together to get the country to the promise land.

” In 2027, the North must work together. We want to assure that the North will perform better than that of 2023.

” We need your prayers. We must build bridges across the River Niger because we can’t fight the fight alone. We are supporting President Tinubu because, you know, Nigeria belongs to all of us.

” Secondly, we believe in the unity of this country We, the North, have just done 8 years. 8 years of Buhari. Tinubu has done 2 years and some months, we are agitating that he should continue again, no human beings with conscience will not support him.

“So we are men of conscience. That’s why we believe that the Presidency should remain in the southern part of this country.

” The government should remain here. After 8 years, it will move back to the North. That’s why we are supporting him now for another four years.

Responding, Pa Fasoranti who spoke through the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Oba Olu Falae, lauded the group for building bridges to stabilize the nation.

Pa Fasoranti added that with about 448 ethnic nationalities in the country, every ethnic nationality, no matter how small, has a right to whatever Nigeria has to offer.

“No tribe is too small to be ignored. So I’m happy that we are building bridges across the North and North to the South.

” That is the only way Nigeria can survive and thrive as a multi-ethnic, multi-linguistic country.

The Yoruba leader therefore suggested that every quarter,a selected Nigerians from all the various parts of Nigeria, outside politics, should meet together to discuss how to stabilise the nation and promote unity.

