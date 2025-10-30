2027: Ondo will speak with one voice for Tinubu – Bunmi Tunji-Ojo declares

— As Ondo PDP spokesperson, Peretei leads opposition party leaders to APC

By Dayo Johnson Akure

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has declared that the people of Ondo state will speak with one voice in their support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu.

Tunji-Ojo said this when members of the Nigeria Workstation, a Grassroots Media Advocacy, Research and Strategy Group, comprising former members of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party, SDP and Action Alliance, AA defected to the ruling All Progressive Congress in Ondo state.

Speaking during the ceremony held in Akure the state capital, Tunji-Ojo who was represented by Chief Muyiwa Asagunla, thanked new members for joining the ruling party in the state.

The minister, who facilitated the mass defection, commended President Tinubu for the ongoing infrastructural projects in the state.

These according to him include, the dualisation of the Ore-Akure Road, the Ilesha–Akure–Benin Road, and the Akure–Ado-Ekiti Road, as well as the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway which passes through Ondo State.

Tunji-Ojo described these projects and other reforms initiated by the President as laudable, stressing that such developmental efforts must be sustained beyond 2027.

Receiving the decampees who were mainly members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the Social Democratic Party, SDP, the APC State Chairman, Mr. Ade Adetimehin, on behalf of the National Chairman, Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, and the State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, welcomed them to a party.

Adetimehin said that the party has enough rooms enough to accommodate others who may decide to join it.

He said the Renewed Hope agenda of President Tinubu has positively touched the people of Ondo State and there is the need to repay Mr President by giving him the needed support to continue his good work.

The chairman assured the new members that they will have equal opportunities in the party adding that the APC remains committed to inclusiveness and progress for all members

Speaking on behalf of the decampees,the convener of Nigeria workstation, Hon Kennedy Peretei, said they defected because that the leadership in the opposition party ” is not deliberate, coordinated and focused on how to win election.

Peretei said ” Today, you have seen the faces of what was referred to as the last plank of opposition. Hence, from today, there is only one party in Ondo State, which is the APC. Perhaps from the grave yard, there may be one or two shrill sounds. Such don’t amount to much, they are mere echoes.

“The people present here, represent a small fraction of our numerical strength as it is impossible to mobilise all our supporters to this City Hall. But we make bold to declare that, the significance of today will be appreciated in the next round of elections in Ondo State.

Peretei thanked the governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, interior Minister Dr Olubunmi Tunji- Ojo, the party chairman, Adetimehin and members of the State Executive Committee of the APC for opening their doors wide to accept them.

He equally thanked the governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Ambassador Sola lji, Dr.Tob Loko, Commissioner for Environment, Ondo State, Ese-Odo Local Government, High Chief Ebi Molos, High Chief J.M Magi, High Chief P.M.S Olopele, Senior High Chief Bibopere Ajube and Chief Matthew Oyerinmade.