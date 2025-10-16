2027: Ondo APC Aborigines drum support for Tinubu’s re-election, target 400,000 votes

—Lauds Aiyedatiwa, Tunji- Ojo

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Elders and leaders of the All Progressive Congress in Ondo state under the aegis of Aborigines group, have drummed support for the re- election of President Bola Tinubu, promising to garner additional 400,000 votes across the 18 council areas of the state.

The convener of the group, a one time Ambassador to Togo, Ambassador Sola lji, said this during a stakeholders meeting held in Akure, the state capital.

Iji said that members of the Aborigines were resolute in their loyalty to the party and to President Tinubu adding that their support for his administration remained unwavering and uncompromising.

He said the meeting was convened to galvanize members and strengthen the group’s resolve to work as a united political force dedicated to the success of President Tinubu and the party.

According to him “Our commitment and loyalty to the party and the government cannot be compromised.

“We cannot and must not allow the Aborigines to be counted among individuals or groups determined to bring down the government or cause disaffection in our party, the APC.

“This gathering is to remind us of our sacred obligation to rededicate ourselves to the cause of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and to ensure his re-election.

“As loyal party members, we are determined to complement the structures of our great party to achieve overwhelming victory in 2027.”

While describing the state as the “progressive capital of politics in Nigeria,” lji recalled that the state had consistently delivered one of the highest percentages of votes for the APC in past elections and promised to do better for the re-election of Tinubu.

According to him “We appreciate our leaders for their efforts during the last election. The next round of election before us is that of Mr. President, and we must all come together.

“In the last elections, Ondo State had the highest percentage — 67 percent, higher than any other state. This time around, we must do more than that.”

Iji dismissed insinuation that the group was out to rival the existing structure of the party but to complement it through a robust grassroots mobilisation strategy.

“Our efforts are to complement those of the party and our leaders at both state and federal levels, to ensure we deliver maximally for Mr. President.

“We want to contribute nothing less than 400,000 votes in addition to what the party structure will mobilise.”

” The group’s work will focus primarily on the grassroots, leveraging its network of ward and unit canvassers rather than depending on social media campaigns.

“Our work is not intended for social media, we are going directly to the people through our canvassers, we have five canvassers per polling unit, to energise them and ensure that we deliver results that will reflect Ondo State’s reputation as a stronghold of progressive politics.”

He lauded the state governor , Dr Lucky Aiyedatiwa “for creating an enabling environment for party groups to operate freely and the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for his encouragement and consistent support for the group’s mission.

Ijo said that “We appreciate the governor for allowing independent groups like ours to thrive, and we thank the Honourable Minister for Interior for his encouragement and support toward the realisation of this mission.