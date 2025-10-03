2027: Obidients call for vigilance after NURTW leader’s death threat

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Supporters of the Labour Party’s 2023 Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, under the aegis of the Obidient Movement, have urged members and Nigerians at large to remain vigilant ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The call followed an alleged threat by the Lagos State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Adekunle Mustapha, popularly known as Sego, to “kill” anyone who votes against the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos during the 2027 elections.

National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, made this known in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday. He stressed that the threat, which was captured on video, must not be taken lightly, given the antecedents of some NURTW leaders and their alleged links to violent attacks during the 2023 elections.

Tanko recalled how Labour Party supporters, especially in Lagos, were attacked, maimed, and in some cases killed, during the 2023 polls. He warned that such threats could trigger a repeat of electoral violence if unchecked.

“The NURTW is supposed to be a registered trade union, but over the years it has become associated with political violence, extortion, and thuggery. Its use as a political tool for corrupt and failed politicians must come to an end,” he said.

The Obidient Movement called on President Bola Tinubu, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Police, DSS, Military, and other security agencies to immediately arrest and prosecute the NURTW chairman and others involved in politically motivated violence.

Tanko also appealed to the international community to hold Nigerian authorities accountable and to ensure that the 2027 elections are free, fair, transparent, and credible.

He warned that if law enforcement agencies fail to act, citizens might be forced to resort to self-defense, which could plunge the nation into anarchy.

“The Obidient Movement urges Nigerians to remain calm but alert, and to report any threats or incidents to the authorities. For the avoidance of doubt, in accordance with the Constitution and Electoral laws, the 2027 elections must have zero tolerance for rigging, manipulation, or political violence,” Tanko said.