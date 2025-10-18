2027 may mirror 2023 polls if youths don’t vote — Yiaga Africa, others warn

By Nnasom David, Abuja

Civil society groups have warned that Nigeria’s 2027 general elections could replicate the challenges of the 2023 polls if young people fail to participate actively in the political process.

The warning was issued during the DARE Conference 2025, organized by YouthHub Africa, with the theme “Own the Shift: Power, Platforms and the Politics of Being Young in Africa.”

Speakers at the event—including activists and civic leaders—urged young Nigerians to translate their passion and activism into concrete political engagement.

Samson Itodo, Founder of Yiaga Africa, noted that African youths have shown creativity, resilience, and capacity for leadership through movements like Nigeria’s #EndSARS, Kenya’s Reject Finance Bill, and Senegal’s Save Senegal campaigns.

“Young people are determined to shape their future,” Itodo said. “But talking about elections without showing up to vote won’t bring change. The 27% voter turnout in 2023 is disappointing. If that continues, 2027 might look exactly like 2023.”

He urged youths to engage in politics beyond presidential elections, emphasizing the importance of local governance.

“Every Nigerian is represented by at least seven people—from councillors to senators. Get involved, ask questions, and hold your representatives accountable,” he said.

Itodo also called on political parties to create more space for young aspirants and urged INEC to deliver credible elections that restore public confidence.

Echoing his view, Rotimi Olawale, Executive Director of YouthHub Africa, said the Not Too Young To Run law had increased awareness among young Nigerians about their right to participate, but barriers like high campaign costs still limit their involvement.

“We’re seeing progress at the local level, with more young people becoming councillors and chairpersons,” Olawale noted. “But parties must make it easier for youths to contest and win elections.”

Ms. Rinsola Abiola, Director-General of the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre (CLTC), encouraged young Nigerians not to avoid politics despite its difficulties.

“Everything in life is challenging, including politics. If you want to change the system, get involved—through civil society, volunteerism, or political parties. We can’t all be politicians, but we can all be active citizens,” she said.

The conference brought together young leaders, activists, and policymakers from across Africa to discuss youth inclusion, leadership, and democratic renewal ahead of the 2027 elections.