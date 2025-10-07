2027: Mark, Aregbesola, other ADC leaders in closed-door meeting

Leaders of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, are in a closed-door meeting in Abuja.

The meeting, chaired by former Senate President and ADC National Chairman, David Mark, was attended by prominent party figures including Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the National Secretary; Babachir Lawal, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation; and Professor Oserheimen Osunbor, a former Governor of Edo State, among others.

Addressing members of the National Working Committee, NWC, Mark said the ADC was determined to depart from the conventional style of politics that prioritizes personal interest over national progress.

It was the inaugural meeting of the party’s NWC. It later went into a closed-door session.

‘Our mission’

Mark said that the party was not seeking power for its own sake but to build a lasting legacy.

“We are in a marathon; we must compete and win. Failure is not an option,” he said.

The former Senate President assured that ADC would be an institution “bigger than any personality, stronger than any moment” and positively different from any party in the annals of Nigeria.

He described the party’s leadership as pan-African, people-orientated, problem-solving and movement-sensitive to the needs of the people, including persons with disabilities, retirees and the vulnerable.

“The conveners of this mission are respected leaders from every corner of our nation who have freely chosen service over comfort.

“We have set aside narrow interests for the common good. The road will be uphill; sacrifice will be demanded.

“Those threatened by democracy will resist it. Still, we advance – calmly, courageously, together as a formidable team,” he said.

Mark also described ADC’s leadership standard as non-negotiable, resting on four key pillars: character, competence, courage and discipline.

