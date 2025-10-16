2027: Make yourself available for Bayelsa gov’ship, group begs NDDC MD, Ogbuku

NDDC MD, Ogbuku

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

A socio- political group based on Bayelsa State, Grassroots Galvanization Movement ,GGM, has called on the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta Development Commission ,NDDC, High Chief Samuel Ogbuku to contest the 2027 governorship election in the state.

The group made the resolution at a strategic meeting held at its Secretariat in Elebele, Ogbia Local Government Area, where its members assessed the performance and people-oriented leadership style of Ogbuku at the NDDC.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, the Director-General of the GGM, Ebisele Azibalua Oyabara, said the group’s decision was unanimous, noting that Dr. Ogbuku’s achievements at the Commission have demonstrated his capacity to deliver transformational leadership in Bayelsa State.

He said: “With a man like Dr. Ogbuku at the helm of affairs, Bayelsa State would experience unprecedented development across all sectors. He has redefined governance at the NDDC, showing us that leadership is about service, vision, and accountability.

“We therefore call on him to listen to the yearnings of Bayelsans for an all-inclusive and people-focused leadership and make himself available to serve as governor come 2027.”

The group leader further declared that the group is prepared to deploy all resources and strategies at its disposal to mobilize massive grassroots support for Ogbuku upon his declaration to run for the state’s top office.

Outlining the group’s mission and plans ahead of the 2027 elections, he said GGM has drawn up concrete strategies to ensure victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, which include; establishing APC constituency offices in all 24 constituencies of the state to strengthen the APC’s grassroots presence and operations.

Others include, mobilizing support for the APC to win the 2027 elections and beyond, organizing rallies, sensitization programs, and political education campaigns to project the APC’s vision and achievements, creating widespread awareness of the accomplishments of the APC-led federal government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the developmental strides of the NDDC under Dr. Samuel Ogbuku.

High Chief Ogbuku is a Moses raised by God for Bayelsa, he has rekindled hope among Niger Deltans through inclusive leadership and impactful projects.

“The Bayelsa of our dreams lies in the hands of the Almighty God, and in His wisdom, He has given us a Moses in the person of Dr. Samuel Ogbuku. He has proven beyond doubt that he is a leader with vision and capacity, and Bayelsa cannot afford to miss this opportunity in 2027,” Oyabara said.

He called on political parties, civil society groups, stakeholders, and Bayelsans in general to open their eyes to see the light and follow, adding that the group is committed to leading the charge in galvanizing grassroots support for the cause.