2027:  l’m not leading Jonathan’s consultation in S/ West – Mimiko

— Says am not job hunting

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Former Ondo State Governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko has denied the report that he has been appointed to lead the 2027 presidential consultation team of former President Goodluck Jonathan in the Southwest.

A newspaper report, alleged that Mimiko was chosen to head the consultations ahead of a possible political move by Jonathan.

It added that the former Osun State governor and now National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rauf Aregbesola, recommended Mimiko for the role.

A statement statement issued in Akure, by the former Chief Press Secretary to governor,Eni Akinsola described the report as “falsehood” and “a concocted rumour dressed in news.”

Mimiko said he had never been contacted or appointed for any campaign activity, stressing that he was not “job-hunting to lead any campaign.”

“The falsehood in the report is obvious from the get-go. It is just the work of a journalist flying with concocted rumour dressed as news.

“The Mimiko that I know respects former President Jonathan but has neither been reached nor appointed for a campaign that is still the subject – and may well end as a subject – of fanciful speculation. I am sure he is also not job-hunting.

“As politics takes a more frenetic pace, such cooked stories will not be scarce, especially concerning political figures like Iroko who have chosen to remain low for now,” the statement added.

Recall that the former Minister of Information and stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prof. Jerry Gana, was quoted as saying that Jonathan would contest the 2027 election.

Speaking to journalists after a PDP congress in Minna, Niger State, Gana said Nigerians had experienced two other leaders after Jonathan and were now yearning for his return.

According to him I can confirm that Goodluck Ebele Jonathan will contest the presidential election in 2027 as PDP candidate, and we should be prepared to vote for him to return as president again.