2027: Lagos NURTW chair Sego honours DSS invitation, denies allegations of incitement

The Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Mustapha Sego, has confirmed that the Department of State Services (DSS) invited him over allegations of incitement.

Sego had, in a viral video, while addressing members of the union, threatened Lagos voters, saying what happened in 2023 would not be allowed to repeat itself in 2027.

“Anybody who makes any mistakes in 2027 will be dealt with”, he said in Yoruba.

“Let them know that the All Progressives Congress is the party you’ll vote for, anybody, who refuses to do so will meet us.”

However, the NURTW boss has denied threatening voters ahead of the 2027 election, saying his remark was misinterpreted.

In a disclaimer video, Sego confirmed that he was invited by the Department of State Services (DSS) earlier in the day over the allegations, which he described as “false and baseless.”

“I have always been a man of peace, and my messages are directed only to our members. Everyone has the right to associate freely and choose their affiliations, and I fully respect that,” he said.

According to him, the accusations were part of a ploy to destabilize him and the union in the state by rival union members.

“There is always an enemy in every job, and we know where this is coming from. This is clearly an attempt to destabilize me and the NURTW in Lagos State,” Sego stated.

