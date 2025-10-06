2027: Kinsman tells Reps Deputy Speaker he lacks capacity to challenge Otti

By Steve Oko

ABIA STATE — Chief Iheanyi Chinasa, Abia State Liaison Officer at the National Assembly and kinsman to Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has cautioned Kalu against his public criticisms of Governor Alex Otti.

Chinasa argued that Kalu lacks the capacity, track record, and political standing to challenge Otti in the 2027 governorship race. He also criticized the Deputy Speaker for using President Bola Tinubu’s recent visit to the state as a platform to attack the Governor.

Kalu had earlier remarked at a reception for the President at Enyimba Stadium, Aba, that Abia State’s development was not commensurate with the funds it receives and suggested that the President, rather than the Governor, deserved credit for the progress.

“I want us to be very vocal in praising the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on how he has made resources available to states when he removed the oil subsidy… If we need more from the President, we must give him credit so that he will release more for Governor Otti to do more for Abia State,” Kalu said.

Chinasa dismissed these claims as misleading, noting that Otti deserves commendation for his developmental achievements. He highlighted that Abians are proud of the Governor for landmark accomplishments in infrastructure, health, education, and other sectors within just two years—achievements that previous administrations could not deliver over decades.

He further accused Kalu of using the President’s visit as cover for a campaign of calumny, motivated by a veiled ambition to run for governor in 2027. “Otti’s monumental achievements make his second-term bid almost certain,” Chinasa stated.

The Liaison Officer described Kalu’s attacks as futile attempts to score political points, advising him to reconsider his approach and focus on serving his constituents, Abia State, and the South East region rather than engaging in personal political attacks.

Chinasa warned, “Deputy Speaker Kalu must properly count the cost before attempting to disgrace himself. Instead of leveraging his privileged position for the good of the people, he is dissipating energy on needless attacks against Governor Otti.”