2027: ‘Jonathan, Obi can’t defeat Tinubu’, Momodu urges opposition to play ethnic card

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and publisher of Ovation magazine, Dele Momodu, has urged opposition parties to unite and play what he described as the “ethnic and religious cards” if they hope to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Momodu made the call in a statement posted on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday, reacting to the recent wave of defections rocking the PDP, including Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah’s defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri’s resignation.

According to Momodu, the ruling APC has consolidated its grip on power, with both the executive and legislative arms now firmly under its control.

“Nigeria has comfortably, voluntarily, and predictably, cruised, senselessly, into a one-party state… Both the executive and the legislative arms finally crossed the Rubicon yesterday under the grip of the ruling party, APC,” he wrote.

Despite this, the veteran journalist expressed optimism that the opposition still has a path to competitiveness — but only through strategic alliance and regional balancing.

2027: THE GAME AHEAD…

It is very tempting for any watcher, and analysts, of Nigerian politics, to assume, and conclude, and make a fiat prediction, that the game is over for the opposition leaders ahead of the 2027 Presidential election… In reality, Nigeria 🇳🇬 has… — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) October 15, 2025

“The opposition has only one option left in order to be competitive since Tinubu has already locked down the South of Nigeria, seemingly, opposition must work speedily to lock down the North. With commonsense, this is feasible, even if difficult.”

Momodu argued that no Southern candidate, including former President Goodluck Jonathan or Labour Party’s Peter Obi, can pose a serious challenge to Tinubu in 2027 if they contest independently.

“I do not see any Southern candidate giving Tinubu any tough challenge. Not former President Jonathan. Not former Governor Peter Obi. If they run, looking more like independent candidates, they will fail spectacularly,” he wrote.

He therefore urged the opposition to form a coalition similar to the one that produced the APC in 2015, insisting that a Northern Muslim presidential candidate paired with a Southern Christian running mate would be the most viable ticket.

“If opposition is serious and determined to do whatever it takes, it must first unite and decide to play the ethnic and religious cards too. Opposition must pick a formidable Northern Muslim candidate with a very popular Southern Christian running mate against Tinubu’s likely Muslim/Muslim ticket,” Momodu stated.

Concluding his post, Momodu maintained that “the game is not over,” but warned that opposition parties must act swiftly and decisively. “It requires candidates of absolute necessity,” he added.

Vanguard News