2027: INEC should properly vet all candidates’ certificates — Peter Obi

Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and other relevant authorities to verify and authenticate the academic and professional certificates of all political candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement posted on X, yesterday, Obi stressed that the credibility of Nigeria’s democracy hinges on truth, transparency, and integrity in the leadership selection process.

He also commended the resignation of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, amid controversies surrounding discrepancies in his academic records.

The former Anambra State governor described the move by the former minister as “a decent and honourable step.”

He also recalled that former Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, resigned under similar circumstances during the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“These instances remind us that such matters are not trivial, they constitute serious criminal offences,” Obi said.

He urged INEC to immediately begin verifying the certificates submitted by all political candidates, from the presidency to local government councillors, to uphold integrity in the 2027 general elections.

“It is appalling that our electoral body carries out little or no due diligence in confirming certificates submitted by candidates. Continuous discrepancies, false declarations, and forged credentials undermine the credibility of our democracy,” he stated.

He said that if Nigeria truly desire a free, fair, and credible 2027 election, the process of integrity must begin now.

“INEC has enough time to investigate past complaints about various forms of forgery and false claims. Every incumbent and aspiring candidate must submit all academic certificates immediately for verification and public accessibility, clearly detailing schools attended from primary to university level.

“Let truth, transparency, and accountability form the foundation of leadership in our dear country. Only then can we build a Nigeria where public service is anchored on honour, not deceit. We must get it right.”