2027: INEC chairman worries over delayed action of electoral reforms

INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has called on the National Assembly to expedite action on the review and passage of electoral reforms, warning that uncertainty over the legal framework could disrupt preparations for the 2027 general election.

Yakubu made the appeal on Thursday while receiving the European Union EU Election Observation Follow-up Mission led by Mr. Barry Andrews, a Member of the European Parliament who also headed the EU Mission to Nigeria’s 2023 general election.

According to the INEC Chairman, many of the EU’s recommendations require legislative amendments, making early action by the National Assembly crucial.

“An early passage of law is critical to our planning for the elections. Uncertainty over the legal framework for the election can unsettle the work of the Commission as election draws nearer,” Yakubu said.

He noted that of the 23 recommendations made by the EU Election Observation Mission in 2023, only eight directly concern INEC, with one classified as priority.

The remaining 15, including five priority recommendations, fall under the responsibilities of the executive, legislature, judiciary, political parties, civil society groups, media, and professional bodies.

Yakubu said INEC has already taken administrative steps to implement its share of the recommendations and is working with relevant stakeholders on cross-cutting issues while awaiting legislative action.

He also disclosed that INEC’s post-election review of the 2023 polls produced 142 recommendations for electoral reform, complementing observer reports.

The INEC boss reassured the EU of Nigeria’s continued commitment to international election observation, announcing that invitations will soon be extended to the EU, Commonwealth, African Union, and ECOWAS for the 2027 polls.

“We believe that the recommendations arising from your observation of our election and electoral process help to improve the quality of our elections and electoral activities,” he said.

On his part, EU Mission leader Barry Andrews praised INEC for engaging with stakeholders and underscored the importance of sustained reforms to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy.

Yakubu also commended the EU Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN) programme, pledging continued partnership to consolidate electoral integrity.