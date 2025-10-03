2027: I’ll run for Lagos governorship again; will support whoever APC picks – Jandor

By Ayobami Okerinde

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State during the 2023 elections, Abdulazeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has declared his intention to contest for the governorship seat again in 2027.

Jandor made this known during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday.

Recall that Vanguard reported in March that Jandor dumped the PDP and returned to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), attributing his decision to indiscipline and anti-party activities within the opposition.

He said, “What you heard yesterday is for us to once again express our can-do ability and give a shot to the same seat that we gunned for during the last electioneering process,” Jandor said.

“Of course, because there is nothing to do now except to run for the same office. There is no vacancy in Aso Rock till 2031; I would have said maybe the next thing should be me running for president.

“So, you heard it yesterday; we are keeping our eyes on the ball and doing the needful. Let’s start galvanising support for the party across the state.

“At the end of the day, whoever the party picks to run is whom all of us will rally round and support, but for Jandor, I am running in 2027, and I have so declared.”

Reacting to reports that his name has not been mentioned among those tipped to succeed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, he said, “I don’t know the names you’re hearing. Of course we have members in the APC that are very qualified to run for the office of governor of Lagos State. But I’ve not heard from anyone coming out to say, ‘I’m running.’ My name can’t be there because I haven’t employed any proxy to do that on my behalf, and I am coming out as Jandor to speak for myself and say this is what I’m doing.”

Speaking further, Jandor said Seyi Tinubu and Abiru are qualified to contest but noted he has prior ballot experience. He added that with APC backing, victory would be easier, while pledging to support whoever the party chooses.

“Okay, all the names you mentioned—Seyi, former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, and Tokunbo Abiru—are qualified to contest for Lagos governor, and this includes Seyi himself, every one of them,” he said.

“And you’re not taking anything from anyone. Aside from the former governor, none of the others mentioned, including Seyi, have been on the ballot as governorship candidates other than myself.

“So, I come with that experience, as somebody who has singlehandedly gone through that process without any backing. You can now imagine what would happen this time if I have the solid backing of the president and the party in Lagos State; it will be a walkover.

“At the end of the day, whoever the party selects, we will all support that candidate, but for my part, I am running for Lagos governor in 2027 and have officially declared.

“Like I said, if we find ourselves on the field as aspirants running for the ticket and the leadership of the party decides to say it is Mr A that we are presenting at the end of the day, all of us will fall in line and work for the party.”