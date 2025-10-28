2027: Former Benue PDP gov’ship candidate Tarzoor endorses Gov Alia for second term

Dr. Tarzoor addressing Journalists in Makurdi

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Former Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the 2015 general election, Dr. Terhemen Tarzoor, has formally endorsed Governor Hyacinth Alia for a second term in office, citing his transformative leadership and visible achievements across the state.

Addressing journalists, Monday, at the NUJ House Makurdi, Dr. Tarzoor said his decision was borne out of deep conviction and firsthand observation of the governor’s performance since assuming office.

“In 2015, I aspired to govern Benue State with lofty dreams and an unwavering desire to uplift the lives of our people. Though that journey did not materialize, I have always believed that God’s plans are supreme and purposeful. Today, I find immense joy in seeing those same aspirations reflected in the visionary leadership of His Excellency, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia,” he stated.

The former Speaker expressed satisfaction with what he described as “the visible transformation” taking place across Benue, commending Governor Alia for the ongoing urban renewal projects and the spread of development initiatives to rural communities.

“Each time I visit our beloved state, I am inspired by the remarkable progress; from the rejuvenation of Makurdi to the development of rural areas. The renewed hope and smiles on the faces of our people speak volumes of a government working with sincerity, accountability, and purpose,” he said.

Dr. Tarzoor lauded the governor’s leadership style, describing him as a humble, disciplined, and result-oriented administrator whose devotion to public welfare aligns with his own long-held ideals for the state.

He specifically praised Alia’s infrastructural development efforts, prudent management of state resources, and prioritization of workers’ welfare.

“I am particularly impressed by his massive infrastructural strides, the diversification of the economy towards industrialization, human capital development, and his steadfast commitment to the welfare of workers,” he added.

Declaring his total and unwavering support for the governor’s re-election bid, the former Nigeria Ambassador to Namibia pledged to contribute his voice, resources, and influence to ensure continuity of the administration’s vision.

“Under Governor Alia’s stewardship, Benue State is experiencing a renaissance that restores faith in governance and rekindles the collective spirit of our people. His emergence and performance have reawakened the ideals of purposeful leadership and inspired a new generation of Benue youths to believe once again in selfless public service,” Tarzoor said.

He described the Alia administration as one that has opened a “hopeful new chapter” in the state’s history, defined by progress, purpose, and integrity.

Dr. Tarzoor prayed for divine wisdom and strength for the governor to continue steering the affairs of the state successfully, while urging citizens to remain united and supportive of the administration’s development agenda.