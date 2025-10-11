2027: First Daily to conduct opinion poll on Jonathan’s prospects

Jonathan

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

In a bid to promote citizen participation and data-driven political analysis ahead of the 2027 general elections, First Daily has announced plans to conduct a nationwide online opinion poll to gauge public sentiment on key national figures, beginning with former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The initiative, titled “2027: Should Goodluck Jonathan Run?”, represents a major step in First Daily’s commitment to fostering informed debate and promoting participatory democracy through credible public engagement tools.

According to a statement from the newspaper’s management, the poll reflects the organisation’s belief that public opinion is central to democratic consolidation and should play a key role in guiding political decision-making and civic discourse.

“Our goal is to create a transparent platform where Nigerians can freely express their views on an issue of major national interest,” the statement read. “As an institution that thrives on data-driven journalism, we see it as our civic duty to facilitate credible conversations that shape the nation’s political future.”

The management observed that discussions around Jonathan’s potential return to the presidential race have been gaining momentum nationwide, with divergent views on whether he should re-enter active politics or continue as a respected elder statesman.

Beyond gauging Jonathan’s acceptance, the poll is expected to offer empirical insights into evolving political attitudes and voter preferences ahead of 2027. It will also provide valuable data for policymakers, political strategists, and citizens.

“For Jonathan himself,” the statement added, “the outcome will serve as a barometer of public sentiment, helping to guide any future political decisions.”

First Daily assured that the process will be transparent, inclusive, and technology-driven, allowing broad participation across Nigeria’s six geo-political zones. The detailed findings, it said, will be published for public access and analysis.

The newspaper emphasised that the exercise is not merely about one political figure but about empowering Nigerians to shape the national narrative through collective engagement.

“In amplifying citizens’ voices,” the statement concluded, “we reaffirm our role as a platform for credible dialogue and democratic accountability.”