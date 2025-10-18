2027: Ethnic politics can’t stop Tinubu’s re-election — APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State on Saturday said that ethnic politics cannot stop the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

The APC Spokesman, Mr Seye Oladejo, said this in a statement in Lagos.

He was reacting to Chief Dele Momodu, a former chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), counselling opposition parties to come together and play the ethnic card in 2027 to defeat Tinubu.

Oladejo commended Momodu, who recently dumped PDP for African Democratic Congress (ADC), for finally admitting “the obvious – that President Bola Tinubu remains politically unstoppable”.

He said, “Let it be known that the days of weaponising ethnicity as a shortcut to power are long gone.

“The Nigerian electorate has evolved. They are now focused on who can deliver results, not who can divide the nation.

“Nigerians know better. They know that leadership is earned through vision, performance, and consistency – not through editorials written from the sidelines of social gigs.”

According to him, under Tinubu, Nigeria is being rebuilt on the foundation of equity, inclusion, and reform.

He said that these cut across infrastructural renewal to economic stabilisation and social investment.

“This administration is proving that leadership is about ideas, not identity,” he said.

Oladejo urged Momodu to focus on rediscovering his own political direction before attempting to offer others advice.

“Truth be told, political realists have accepted the defeat of the opposition, come the year 2027, individually and collectively.

“The 2027 election will be a referendum on competence and performance, not on ethnicity or nostalgia. And in that contest, Dele Momodu’s brand of political showmanship will have no place,” he added. (NAN)