2027: Enugu APC stakeholders declare support for Tinubu’s re-election

…Applaud Governor Mbah’s Defection to APC

By Chinedu Adonu

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu West Senatorial District have declared their full support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Renewed Hope Agenda, reaffirming their commitment to ensure his re-election in the 2027 general elections.

In a communiqué issued at the end of a stakeholders’ meeting held at Golden Royale Hotel, Enugu, the group also welcomed the reported defection of Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, to the APC. They described the development as a significant step that would reposition Enugu State within Nigeria’s mainstream political framework.

The communiqué, read by the 2023 House of Assembly candidate for Udi North, Barr. Godwin Onwusi, was signed by prominent APC figures including Prof. Nick Ezeh, Vin Martin Iloh, Barr. Ekene Nwankwo, Barr. Godwin Onwusi, Ebubeagu Felix Okafor, Barr. Ejike Ajana, Mr. Daniel Uzoigwe, Chief Charles Ezechime, Chief Emeka Udeh, Mr. Austin Okpaku, Dr. E.L. Ajah Ogbonnaya, Engr. Ben Eche, and Comrade Samuel Okonkwo.

The stakeholders praised the APC National Working Committee (NWC) for dissolving what they described as the “cantankerous and divisive” Enugu State Executive Committee led by Ugochukwu Agballa. They noted that the dissolution has paved the way for unity and reconciliation within the state chapter of the party.

“We pledge our unwavering support and loyalty to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and his Renewed Hope Agenda. Furthermore, we reaffirm our commitment to ensure that Mr. President is re-elected in 2027,” the communiqué stated.

The group also commended the appointment of Dr. Ben Nwoye and Rt. Hon. Eugene Odoh as Chairman and Secretary, respectively, of the APC Caretaker Committee in Enugu State. They expressed confidence in the leadership and capacity of the committee to reposition the party.

“We congratulate the Chairman and Secretary of the Caretaker Committee, as well as other members—H.E. Fidelia Akuabata Njeze, Dr. Chiedozie Nelson Nwafor, Dr. Oby Ajih, Engr. Obinna Ekeh, and Mr. Peter Chime.

“We urge all APC members in Enugu State to give their full support to the Caretaker Committee to ensure the party is repositioned for victory.”

The stakeholders concluded by emphasizing that the inclusion of Governor Mbah into the APC fold is a major political gain that will boost the party’s chances and influence both in the state and at the national level.