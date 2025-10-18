2027 Elections: Ohanaeze to support only performing leaders – C/River chapter

Cross River state governor, Sen Bassey Otu flanked by Secretary General Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide , Hon Emeka Sibeudu , on the right, President , Ohaneze Ndigbo Cross River State Chapter , Chief Chukwuemeka Egwuonwu & Wife

…Igbo nation are wonderful partners to our economy, commerce – Gov Otu

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has declared that its support in the 2027 general elections will go only to candidates who have positively impacted the lives of the people.

The Cross River State President of the socio-cultural organization, Chief Chukwuemeka Egwuonwu, made this known at a reception held in his honor in Calabar on Sunday.

Egwuonwu, who was elected in June as the new state president, had earlier attended a Thanksgiving Mass at St. Bernard Catholic Church before the reception.

He said Ohanaeze would no longer remain passive in political affairs but would boldly reject leaders who manipulate citizens and inflict hardship on them.

Hos words: “Every human being is a political animal, and Ohanaeze will not be different.

“Any person that has performed will have the blessings of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, but if we discover that someone has gone there to manipulate the masses and cause hardship, we will make a statement,” he stated.

He commended Governor Bassey Otu for keeping his promises to the people, including non-indigenes, describing his administration as inclusive and people-oriented.

In his remarks, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Senator John Mbata, urged the newly inaugurated Cross River executive to renew their commitment to unity, progress, and the enduring heritage of the Igbo nation.

He noted that the national leadership is rebuilding Ohanaeze into a global voice and unifying force rooted in pride, purpose, and cultural preservation.

Governor Otu, who attended the event, called on the Igbo community to see themselves as partners in progress in the development of Cross River State.

He emphasized the importance of inclusivity, noting that his administration has created a sense of belonging for all residents irrespective of their origin.

“My coming here today is to salute the dexterity of the Igbo nation. They have been wonderful partners in our economy and commerce, and together we will build a greater future,” the governor said.

High Chief Egwuonwu succeeded the previous executive whose tenure had expired, pledging to strengthen unity and deepen the organization’s impact in Cross River State.