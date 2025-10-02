2027: ‘Easier for a camel to pass through needle’s eye’ — Shehu Sani doubts Atiku losing primaries

Atiku

Former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, has weighed in on ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s comment that he would withdraw from the 2027 presidential race if defeated by a younger aspirant in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) primaries.

Vanguard reported that Atiku, in an interview with BBC Hausa, had said he would not hesitate to step aside and support any younger candidate who emerges as the party’s flagbearer, noting that the ADC prioritises youth and women.

“If I run for office, and a young man defeats me, I will accept that. I will support and mentor him,” the former PDP presidential candidate said. However, he stressed that his current focus is on building the party’s structure rather than confirming his own candidacy.

Reacting in a post on X Thursday, Sani argued that defeating Atiku in a primary election would be almost impossible.

“His Excellency the Waziri reportedly said he would step aside if a younger candidate wins the primaries… The keyword here is PRIMARIES,” Sani wrote.

“It’s easier for a camel to pass through the hole of a needle than to beat the Waziri in primaries. Party delegates are a special breed of people.”