2027: Delta APC chieftain, Obada to contest presidential primary

By Jimitota Onoyume

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta state, Olorogun Charles Obada has said he will contest in the presidential primaries of the party for the 2027 presidential poll with President Bola Tinubu if he chooses to seek reelection .

Charles who is the son of late General Orho Obada said he was sure President Tinubu will allow a free and fair presidential primaries of the party , noting that the beauty about democracy is that it allows citizens the opportunity to elect their leaders.

Charles who spoke at his sprawling villa in Agbarho, Delta state while hosting a Felabration nite to celebrate the memories of the late Afrobeat king , Fela Anikulapo-Kuti , said he was hopeful he would emerge the presidential candidate of the APC for the 2027 general election.

“I am celebrating Fela Anikulapo Kuti. It’s a kind of inaugural event on my part. I want to assure Nigerians that I am in the race for the presidential election 2027. I am hopeful I will be on the ballot for the general elections on the platform of the APC’ “, he said.

He acknowledged that President Tinubu was doing great but quickly added that there was still much to be done which he was coming to fix when elected .

Charles said he was not dissuaded by the large number of endorsements President Tinubu had gotten across the country to go for a second term .

“There have been a lot of endorsements for Mr. President , I want to believe we have a constitution , we have to go for primaries . If I secure the ticket then other things will follow. I am sure to enjoy a lot of approval ratings..

“I believe there is more to be done for the country that is why I want to be in the race for the presidency. I will take care of the security situation and other challenges in the country. I want to assure Nigerians that there will be no compromise”, he said.

He said he was optimistic that President Tinubu will allow a free and fair election, adding that Nigerians yet to get the voters cards should go and register to have.

“I believe that the coming elections will not be rigged. The incumbent president fought for democracy, he will do the right thing to ensure he conducts a credible election.

“Nigerians should go for their permanent voters cards, PVC, it will decide the future of the country. when Nigerians know I am in the race it will make more Nigerians go for the voters cards “, he said.

Charles who was a former governorship candidate in Delta state also congratulated the newly appointed chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Joash Amupitan, urging him to raise the bar in the conduct of elections in the country

“My advice to the new INEC boss is that he should do his job diligently. He should have the courage to do a credible election. He should ensure that the election is credible “, he said .

The presidential hopeful commended governor Sheriff Oborevwori for his achievements since assumption of office .

“I will continue to commend the governor of Delta state, Sheriff Oborevwori , for his gigantic project across the three senatorial districts . May God give him the strength as he leads our great state”, he said..

He further mourned the death of the late Olorogun Oskar Ibru, describing him as a dear brother, senior friend and great Nigerian industrialist.