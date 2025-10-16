2027: Defections to APC no guarantee of victory — CUPP

By John Alechenu

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has said that the defection of some governors and opposition figures to the All Progressives Congress (APC) does not automatically translate to victory for the ruling party in the 2027 general elections.

CUPP General Secretary, Chief Peter Ameh, stated this on Thursday in Abuja while reacting to the recent wave of defections by members of opposition parties into the APC.

Ameh observed that many of those joining the ruling party appear not to have learnt from Nigeria’s political history, noting that electoral power ultimately rests with the people.

“Nigerians hold the ultimate authority to decide who governs them. No defection can guarantee political survival for any leader who has lost touch with the people,” he said.

According to him, the 2023 general elections marked a turning point in the country’s democratic development as voters across the nation increasingly voted according to conscience rather than party affiliation.

He cited the example of an independent-minded candidate who emerged victorious against established politicians, saying it was proof that “the electorate is becoming more aware and assertive.”

Ameh explained that the people of Enugu and Bayelsa States, like voters elsewhere, value performance and accountability above party identity. He argued that the 2023 elections demonstrated this shift, with voters showing readiness to support credible alternatives.

“Voters in Enugu and Bayelsa are politically sophisticated and guided by performance, not propaganda. No amount of external influence or federal backing can override the will of the people,” he said.

The CUPP scribe maintained that genuine leadership should be based on service, integrity, and public trust rather than political alignment or fear of losing relevance.

“True leaders draw confidence from the goodwill of their people, not from federal backing. Leadership is about service and courage, not switching parties for convenience,” Ameh said.

He noted that history has repeatedly shown that political dominance at the federal level cannot override the collective will of the electorate, recalling that in 2015 the then-ruling party lost power despite its influence at the centre.

Ameh cautioned that using political power or state resources to intimidate citizens would only fuel resentment, emphasizing that voters are now more discerning and politically aware.

“Many of the ongoing defections are less about ideology and more about seeking political cover. However, 2027 will not be determined by party logos or alliances but by performance, character, and the people’s confidence,” he said.

The CUPP spokesperson expressed optimism that the 2027 elections would reflect the people’s true choices, noting that citizens are increasingly demanding accountability and good governance.

“Despite the current wave of defections, the next election will be keenly contested. The electorate is ready to make its voice heard and to reshape the political landscape through the ballot box,” Ameh added.