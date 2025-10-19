2027: C’River Ohaneze will support candidates based on antecedents – Egwuonwu

The Ohaneze Ndigbo says the sociocultural organisation will only support candidates in the 2027 general elections who have distinguished themselves and impacted positively on the lives of the people.

Chief Chukwuemeka Egwuonwu, President, Cross River chapter of the Igbo sociocultural organisation, said this at a reception organised in his honour in Calabar on Sunday.

Egwuonwu, elected in June, had his reception preceded by a Thanksgiving Mass at the St. Bernard Catholic Church, Calabar.

He said the organisation would be actively involved in the 2027 general elections and make a bold statement against candidates discovered to be out to manipulate the masses and subject them to hardship.

According to him, every human being is a political animal, and Ohaneze will not be different. We will be actively involved this time.

He commended the state governor, Sen. Bassey Otu, for keeping faith with his election campaign promises to residents of Cross River.

Similarly, the President General of the organisation, Sen. John Mbata, charged the new executive in the state to renew their commitment to the unity, progressive, and enduring heritage of the Ndigbo.

Mbata said that the national executive committee had worked with clarity of vision, vigour, and unwavering resolve to reposition Ohaneze worldwide as a global voice and strong unifying force for its people.

“We are rebuilding not just an institution, but a living legacy rooted in pride, purpose, and strength. This is our shared destiny.

“To the newly inaugurated executive committee, I charge you to serve with integrity, humility commitment, fairness, legendary ingenuity and resilience of Ndigbo; the shining example of Igbo excellence in the state and beyond,” he said.

In the same vein, Gov. Bassey Otu, while charging the new executive on performance, urged the Ndigbo to see themselves as partners in progress in the development of the state.

Otu stressed the need for Nigerians to always consider themselves as one, irrespective of their state of origin.

The governor noted that his administration had operated the principle of inclusivity and not leaving anybody out in the governance of the state.

According to him, my coming here today is to salute the dexterity of the Igbo nation. They have been wonderful partners to our economy and our commerce, and we know that together we are going to build a greater future.

“There is nothing that gives confidence and a sense of belonging like when you have everybody represented in the family, so that whatever is discussed there, you can take it back to history.

“We are not just a group of people; we operate the principle of inclusivity, and we make sure we don’t leave anybody out because we believe in one Nigeria.

“God has created Nigeria and put us together as a country. It will be very difficult to separate now because even more intermarriages have happened like the president of Ohanaeze has said.”

