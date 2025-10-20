2027: Benue APC reaffirms loyalty, dedication to Alia, Tinubu’s re-election

…hails Foundation on Alia’s excellence award

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State, Benjamin Omale has reaffirmed the party’s loyalty to both Governor Hyacinth Alia and President Bola Tinubu ahead of their re-election bids in 2027 noting that the APC in the state would stand firmly behind them.

The Chairman made the declaration shortly after an Award and Thanksgiving Mass held at St. Veronica’s Parish, Agidi, Akpagher-Mbatiav, by the Tiavnyam Development Foundation in recognition of Governor Alia’s achievements in office over the past two years.

He commended the Foundation for conferring the award of excellence on the governor stating that the honour was a clear indication that Governor Alia’s administration was delivering the dividends of democracy to the people.

“The award is a reflection of the people’s satisfaction with the governor’s performance and their confidence in his leadership.

“As we celebrate the Governor for the recognition, we assure him that the party in the state would continue to support his administration and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“We also reaffirmed the support of the party and its teeming loyalists to both the governor and President Tinubu ahead of their re-election bids. The APC in Benue would stand firmly behind them to ensure their resounding victory,” he said.

He lauded the Tiavnyam Development Foundation for its continued support for the governor and urged other groups and communities to emulate the gesture.

According to him, any organisation or individual that aligns with the administration’s development vision would enjoy the backing of the APC in the state.

The Chairman further expressed confidence that the Alia administration would sustain its efforts in infrastructure, agriculture, education, and healthcare delivery in fulfillment of its campaign promises.