Atiku Abubakar

By Bayo Wahab

Paul Ibe, Media Adviser to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, says his principal deserves to get a Nobel Prize for his repeated attempts to become Nigeria’s President.

Atiku, who has been a presidential aspirant since 1992, is in the conversation for the 2027 presidential election even though the former Vice President has yet to formally declare interest in the forthcoming presidential contest.

While featuring on Trust TV’s ‘Daily Politics’ on Thursday, Ibe dismissed the narrative that Atiku has contested for presidential election too many times.

He said, “Atiku Abubakar has been on the ballot three times for the record. That was in 2007 under the AC, 2019, PDP and 2023, PDP. So, it’s actually three times.”

When told that Atiku has been an aspirant five times, in 2007, 2011, 2025, 2019 and 2023, Ibe said, “Atiku Abubakar should get a Nobel Prize for that,” adding that “The former Vice President feels that he has something to offer.”

According to Ibe, Atiku feels obligated to Nigeria because the “country has given him so much.”

He said, “Don’t forget, you’ve read his books. What he has said about his life, the man feels obligated to Nigeria that has given him so much; an opportunity for education when he was young; an opportunity to work in the customs. And after he left the customs, the man went into business, had a foresight about the direction that Nigeria was going to and set up oil and gas logistics company.”

Ibe stressed that Atiku was already a billionaire before he became Nigeria’s Vice President in 1999. He added that his principal single-handedly bought Wadata Plaza for the PDP.

Wadata Plaza, located in Abuja, is the national headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“Atiku single-handedly bought the Wadata Plaza for the PDP. That was how wealthy he was before entering government,” he said.

Vanguard News