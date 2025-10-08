Former Abia State Governor and Senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu, is confident that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win re-election in 2027, insisting that no opposition figure, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, or Labour Party’s Peter Obi, can defeat him.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Kalu said Tinubu has performed creditably in steering Nigeria’s economy and governance, maintaining that his achievements and political strength would guarantee him victory in the next general elections.

“None of these people parading can defeat President Tinubu,” Kalu declared.

“We know ourselves. All of us know ourselves. What are they going to offer Nigerians that we are not offering?”

When asked if Jonathan, Atiku and Obi are among the politicians he referred to, he said “Whatever you call them, none of them can defeat Tinubu.”

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain also cautioned former President Goodluck Jonathan against contesting the presidency again, arguing that the constitution bars him from doing so.

“If I’m President Jonathan, I will not think of running for election because first of all, he is constitutionally banned by law — nobody can do more than eight years. If I’m Goodluck Jonathan, I will just be the statesman that I am.” Kalu said.

Vanguard News