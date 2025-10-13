2027: Arewa, Afenifere drum support for Tinubu’s re-election bid

— Reaffirm Need for Unity and Peace in Nigeria

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Two major socio-political groups — the Arewa Think-Tank (ATT) and the Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere — have declared their support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027, while reaffirming their commitment to Nigeria’s unity and peace.

Leaders of the Arewa Think-Tank, comprising distinguished professionals from the 19 northern states and led by the convener, Muhammad Alhaji Yakubu, paid a courtesy visit to the Afenifere National Leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, at his Akure residence in Ondo State.

Speaking with journalists after the closed-door meeting, Yakubu said the North remains committed to President Tinubu’s re-election bid.

“We are already committed to Tinubu’s re-election. We don’t double talk or play double games,” Yakubu said. “When our governors around 2022–2023 decided that power must shift to the South-West, they spoke directly and chose Tinubu. We will continue on that path until, by God’s grace, 2031.”

He added that the decision was guided by fairness and the principle of rotational leadership.

“Even if a northerner shows interest, I have said it before — we are committed. For the unity of this country, power must stay in the South until 2031. The North has had it for eight years; it should go back to the South. That is the gentleman’s agreement,” he said.

Yakubu described the visit as part of efforts to promote national cohesion, inter-regional collaboration, and sustainable development — a partnership he said was pivotal in shaping Nigeria’s path to peace and prosperity.

Both delegations reaffirmed their belief that Nigeria’s progress depends on justice, equity, and sincere dialogue among its diverse peoples. They also stressed that the nation’s challenges — insecurity, economic instability, and political division — require a unified, patriotic response beyond ethnic or partisan interests.

Yakubu further commended President Tinubu’s political will and economic reforms, noting that the Arewa Think-Tank “is here to present the President’s impressive midterm scorecard and to reassure the South-West of Northern Nigeria’s support and cooperation up to 2031.”

“We came to thank Baba Fasoranti for giving us one of his most trusted sons, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu — a visionary Nigerian leader who has done very well in the last two years,” Yakubu said.

He also described Pa Fasoranti as “a nationalist without ethnic or religious colouration — an encyclopaedia of Nigerian history and commitment.”

Speaking on behalf of Pa Fasoranti, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Oba Olu Falae, welcomed the northern delegation, noting that the West and North have long worked together for Nigeria’s peace and progress.

Falae commended President Tinubu’s courage in addressing longstanding economic challenges.

“We thank God we now have a civilian president who understands Nigeria’s problems and has the courage to confront them,” he said.

He cited Tinubu’s removal of fuel subsidy and unification of exchange rates as bold but necessary steps toward economic stability.

“No government in the past had the courage to remove subsidy or harmonise exchange rates,” Falae said. “When Tinubu did it, many people screamed because it was painful, but it was absolutely necessary. Today, prices of basic food items are going down. A congo of garri was ₦1,500 last year; now it’s ₦700. A truckload of cassava that sold for ₦450,000 now costs ₦150,000. These are real improvements.”

He added that while the reforms were tough, they have started yielding positive results, especially in the agricultural sector.

“We have a lot to lose if Nigeria fails — and it must not fail,” Falae stressed.

Also speaking, Apagun Kole Omololu, National Organising Secretary of Afenifere, said both groups share the same vision and have found in Tinubu “a leader with audacity, vision, and courage.”

“He is bold enough to make difficult decisions,” Omololu said. “If he hadn’t removed subsidy immediately after taking office, the cabal would have stopped him. Because he acted decisively, he has shown he’s a leader we can trust.”

Omololu added that the groups are committed to ensuring Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

“You don’t change a winning team,” he said. “The man is winning. We have no choice — we are with him all the way to 2031.”