‎2027: APC targets 90 percent votes in Kogi

‎By Boluwaji Obahopo

‎

‎The All Progressive Congress in Kogi State yesterday formally inaugurated Senator Smart Adeyemi to chair the committee for the endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a Second term as well as Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo for a second term in Kogi State.

‎

‎The inauguration, which was conducted at the Glass House in Lokoja by the State Chairman of APC, Abdullahi Bello, has Hon Ahovi Salam Ibrahim as Secretary.

‎

‎The APC chairman, who said members of the committee were carefully selected for the task, urged them to deliver on their mandate, “You’ve been carefully selected to superintend over the plannings, arrangements and the execution of one of its kind endorsement Rally for our dear President, His Excellency, Alh. Bola Ahmed Tinubu and our God’s given Governor, His Excellency Alh. Ahmed Usman Ododo.”

‎

‎Speaking at the stirring gathering charged with political zeal and unity, Senator Adeyemi promised that the event would be a historic endorsement meeting in Kogi State.

‎

‎ “With unwavering confidence, we in this committee, along with the stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s have resolved to deliver an overwhelming 90 percent of the votes across Kogi State for both leaders – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Usman Ododo.

‎

‎Senator Adeyemi highlighted the transformative achievements of President Tinubu in revitalizing Nigeria’s economy and security, underscoring the continuity needed to sustain progress. He equally praised Governor Ododo’s impactful governance in Kogi, emphasizing how the governor’s leadership had improved infrastructure, education, and healthcare, directly enhancing the lives of the people.

‎

‎Senator Adeyemi said the endorsement will not just be a formality, but a clarion call to all APC members and supporters to unite and mobilize grassroots efforts for a resounding victory. He assured that the party’s machinery was strategically poised and determined to showcase the people’s unequivocal support through a landslide vote.

‎

‎“With President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s visionary leadership and Governor Ahmed Ododo’s dynamic stewardship, the APC is ready to secure a decisive mandate from Kogi. Together, we will ensure 90 percent of our people vote to continue this journey of progress and development.”