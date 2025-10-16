2027: APC, PDP, ADC, others panic as Amadi unveils APP in Imo

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—A wave of anxiety is sweeping through Imo State’s political establishment following the official unveiling of the Action Peoples Party, APP, by Dr. Chima Amadi—development advocate and founder of The Mazi Organization, TMO,—as his platform for the 2027 governorship election.

Sources within the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and opposition parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the African Democratic Congress, ADC, admit that Amadi’s declaration has sparked fears of mass defections.

Supporters across party lines are rallying to what many describe as a fast-rising grassroots movement gaining real momentum.

A highly placed opposition figure in the state, who refused to mention his name said: “This isn’t the usual political noise. What Dr. Amadi and TMO have built over the past three years is a people-driven structure that reaches deep into the grassroots across all 27 local government areas (LGAs). That’s what’s keeping many of us up at night.”

In the same vein, a political analyst Nze Joe Ogbe, said: “APP is not just another party; it’s the formalization of a movement that already exists. That’s why the old order is nervous — they’re not dealing with a typical aspirant, but with an organized civic network that has evolved into a political structure.

“The emergence of Amadi and APP signals a generational shift,” Ogbe added. “It is proof that politics in Imo is moving from personality to purpose.”

At the party unveiling in Owerri, Dr. Amadi described APP as “a new social contract” between leadership and the people, declaring, “the time for people-driven leadership in Imo has come.”

He emphasized that APP represents the political arm of a grassroots movement built through TMO’s community development, youth empowerment, and policy initiatives across all 27 local government areas over the past three years.

“We are not building another seasonal political structure,” Amadi stated. “This is a long-term movement born out of frustration with elite politics and a demand for accountable governance.”

Political observers believe the launch of APP under Amadi’s leadership marks one of the most significant realignments ahead of the 2027 polls, arguing that the party could become a rallying point for disenchanted voters seeking credible alternatives.

They said through The Mazi Organization, Amadi has conducted extensive town hall meetings, skills training for young people, and community outreach projects that analysts say have cemented his grassroots credibility long before his political declaration.