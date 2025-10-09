2027: A’Ibom LG chairmen back Tinubu, Akpabio, Eno for reelection

Governor Eno, His Deputy & A’Ibom LG chairmen during the chairmen’s 1st Year Anniversary celebration at the Govt House, Uyo

By Egufe Yafugborhi

UYO – LOCAL Government (LG) chairmen in Akwa Ibom state have declared their backing for the reelection of President Bola Tinubu, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and the State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno.

At a breakfast meeting with the governor in Uyo to mark their first year in office, all 31 LG chairmen in the state affirmed that their resolve to support the trio of political leaders for reelection is informed by the bold reforms by the Tinubu led federal government and the transformative Arise Agenda of Governor Eno at the state level.

Uyo LG boss and Chairman of the State Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Dr. Uwemedimo Udo, who led his colleagues to the anniversary gathering said, “President Tinubu has taken bold and decisive steps to rebuild the Nigerian economy.

“The removal of fuel subsidy, though tough, has significantly increased accruals to LGs, enabling us to channel more funds into meaningful developmental projects that directly impact the lives of our people.”

In a vote of confidence on Governor Eno, the ALGON Chairman said, “We have seen visible development across all sectors. Your leadership has been people-centered, inclusive, and development-driven.

“We have just marked our first anniversary in office under the leadership of Governor Eno. This

milestone gave us the opportunity to review the level of support and cooperation we have received from the state government in the past one year.

“The results have been phenomenal and have positively impacted our collective performance as council chairmen, our structures fully aligned with the Renewed Hope vision of President Tinubu and the ARISE Agenda of Governor Eno for sustainable development at the grassroots.”

On the value of having an Akwa Ibom son, Akpabio, as the nation’s number three citizen, Dr Udoh noted, “The Senate President has attracted numerous projects and empowerment initiatives at improving the socio-economic fortunes of our rural communities.

“His leadership at the National Assembly has brought pride and tangible results to our state. We want him to return and continue to lead the National Assembly in 2027. His experience and influence are invaluable to Akwa Ibom’s development journey.”

Kufre Umoren, Chairman of Onna LG, the only opposition council boss in the state, told the governor, “Your humility and accessibility inspire us. You have shown leadership that bridges party lines, and that is why we will stand with you in 2027.”

“Our resolve is to continue mobilising our people, deepening participation and ensuring dividends of democracy reach every community in Akwa Ibom. Our message is clear — Akwa Ibom is united behind Governor Eno”, Dr. Udo declared.

Acknowledging the support, Governor Eno said, “There is no LG I’m not happy with. I’m proud of you all because you’re doing well. Continue in that spirit of cooperation and healthy peer review so development reaches every corner of our State.

“As LG chairmen, you are my eyes in your areas. Galvanize your people, build trust and confidence and let them feel the impact of governance.”

The state’s All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, Obong Stephen Ntukekpo, praised the LG chairmen for uniting in pursuit of good governance just as Ambassador Assam Assam (SAN), Director-General, reminded them of their responsibility to remain loyal and people-focused.