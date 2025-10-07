2027: ADC ’ll put integrity on the ballot, Mark tells political class

As NWC approves party rebranding, Ekiti and Osun primaries

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark, says the party will place integrity, merit, and accountability at the centre of its agenda for the 2027 elections.

Mark spoke on Tuesday in Abuja during the inaugural meeting of the ADC National Working Committee (NWC), where he outlined a reform plan aimed at repositioning the party ahead of the next general elections.

He said the ADC’s leadership approach would rest on four principles: Character, Competence, Courage, and Discipline, which would guide its internal decisions and governance standards.

“We begin with a conviction that Nigeria can, and will, work for everyone, and with a commitment to build a party bigger than any personality, stronger than any moment, and positively different from any party in the annals of our country,” Mark said.

The former Senate President said the party intends to operate on principles rather than personalities and to emphasise teamwork and service.

“Our leadership standard is non-negotiable: Character, Competence, Courage, and Discipline. These four pillars will guide our choices, shape our culture, and anchor our performance,” he said.

He announced the introduction of an Integrity and Performance Compact, which he said would promote open operations, merit-based leadership, credible elections, and citizens-focused service delivery.

“Other parties revolve around individuals; the ADC will revolve around rules, policies, programmes, people, and results. The supremacy we seek is the supremacy of our constitution and institutions over personality, improvisation, and idiosyncrasy,” he added.

Mark expressed concern about what he described as efforts to undermine the legislature and judiciary, saying the ADC would defend their independence and strengthen oversight to ensure public budgets serve citizens’ interests.

“As a former President of the Senate, I am alarmed by attempts, subtle and crude, to bend the legislature and judiciary to the will of the executive. The ADC will restore legislative and judicial independence and promote oversight that ensures budgets serve the public interest, not private appetites,” he said.

On the economy, Mark said an ADC-led administration would focus on productivity, job creation, and power stability through coordinated fiscal and monetary policies. He said the party would support farmers, industries, and small businesses through transparent, performance-based credit systems.

“Nigerians are tired of slogans and statistics that do not translate into welfare; food, power, jobs, and safety. We will focus on what works and shine a bright light on every naira — no parallel budgets, no black-box spending, no sacred cows,” he stated.

He also spoke on the party’s foreign policy outlook, saying it would prioritise regional integration, intra-African trade, diaspora investment, and peacebuilding.

Mark said the NWC would review the party’s constitution, establish a code of ethics and compliance system, and strengthen its structures nationwide through training and digital innovation. He added that the party would set up a leadership academy to train future leaders in policy, ethics, communication, and delivery.

“Our mission is not only to attain power in 2027; it is to leave a legacy that future generations will be proud to inherit,” he said.

After the meeting, ADC National Publicity Secretary Bolaji Abdullahi briefed journalists on the NWC’s decisions.

He said the committee approved the establishment of a Party Rebranding Committee to drive the party’s new direction and also adopted the schedule for the Ekiti and Osun primary elections.

According to him, the Ekiti primaries will hold between 10 October and 20 November, while those of Osun will take place between November and December.

Abdullahi added that the NWC adopted transitional operational guidelines to manage party affairs in states where only chairmen are currently in place ahead of forthcoming congresses.