2027: 400 CBOs, CSOs endorse Tinubu for re-election, cite oil, gas reforms

Over 400 community-based organisations (CBOs) and civil society organisations (CSOs) under the umbrella of the Citizens Connect Conference have endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for re-election in 2027, commending his administration’s “bold and far-reaching reforms” in the oil and gas sector.

The endorsement was announced at the end of a three-day Citizens Connect Conference held in Lagos, which brought together civic groups, youth movements, professional associations, and social accountability platforms from all six South-West states.

In a communique jointly signed by Comrade Halima Mohammed, Executive Director of the Centre for Civic Inclusion (CCI); Barr. Chidi Obumneke, Convener of Young Reformers Network (YRN); and Dr. Tunde Alade, Executive Secretary of the South-West Civic Forum (SWCF), participants praised President Tinubu for consolidating the gains of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and empowering regulatory institutions to operate more transparently and efficiently.

“The Citizens Connect Conference recognises that under President Tinubu’s leadership, Nigeria’s oil and gas regulatory environment has been repositioned for efficiency, transparency, and investor confidence,” the communique stated.

The groups lauded the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) under Engr. Gbenga Komolafe for reforms that have “elevated Nigeria’s standing in the global energy community.” They noted that the digitisation of licensing processes, stricter compliance enforcement, and anti-theft initiatives have boosted production levels, improved revenue, and rebuilt investor trust.

According to Aisha Ibrahim, National Coordinator of the Connected Citizens Movement (CCM), “Young people are now seeing the results of evidence-based policy execution. The oil sector, once a symbol of corruption, has become a clear illustration of accountability under this administration.”

The communique further applauded the government’s efforts toward energy transition, local content promotion, and host community inclusion, saying these policies have turned oil-bearing communities into “active stakeholders in national prosperity.”

Comrade Sunday Edet, National Coordinator of the Coalition for Accountable Leadership (CAL), said: “Our endorsement for 2027 is rooted in evidence, not sentiment. Continuity is essential to consolidate these gains.”

The groups resolved to sustain citizen engagement, track reform implementation, and promote civic participation nationwide.