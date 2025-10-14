2026 World Cup Playoffs: Likely teams Nigeria will meet, dates, format, venue

Super Eagles

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially confirmed the venues, dates, and structure for the 2026 FIFA World Cup African playoffs, setting up a tense final hurdle for Nigeria and three other nations hoping to grab the continent’s last qualification spot.

In a circular issued to all member associations, CAF revealed that Morocco — host of the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations — will also stage the African playoffs for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The mini-tournament will bring together the four best runners-up from the nine qualification groups after Matchday 10.

According to the schedule, the semi-final matches will be played on November 13, 2025, with the final taking place three days later on November 16, 2025.

CAF disclosed that the October 2025 FIFA World Rankings, to be released on October 23, will determine the seeding for the draw.

The top-ranked team among the four runners-up will face the fourth-ranked side, while the second and third-ranked nations will meet in the other semi-final.

As it stands, Gabon, Cameroon, Nigeria, Burkina Faso or DR Congo will make up the four runners-up set to battle for a place in the intercontinental playoff.

Should any match end in a draw, extra time and, if needed, a penalty shootout will decide the winner. Each team will be permitted five substitutions, with a sixth allowed during extra time.

The winner of the Moroccan playoff tournament will advance to the intercontinental play-off in March 2026, where they will face opposition from Asia, South America, Oceania, and Concacaf to contest for Africa’s 10th and final ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Nigeria, who sealed their playoff spot with a commanding 4–0 victory over Benin on the final day of the qualifiers, will now await the October rankings and the playoff draw to know their path — and potential opponents — in the decisive race to the World Cup.

Vanguard News