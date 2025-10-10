2026 WCQ: We’re still alive – Super Eagles coach Chelle optimistic ahead of Benin clash

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle

Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, has shared his thoughts following Nigeria’s hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Crocodiles of Lesotho in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match on Friday night in Polokwane.

Goals from William Troost-Ekong and Jerome Akor Adams sealed the much-needed win for the three-time African champions, who remain third in Group C with 14 points.

Speaking after the match, Chelle admitted that his players were under immense pressure heading into the game but praised their resilience and determination.

“Today, we are happy because we got the three points, we are still alive, maybe the journalists can do the mathematics for us. I’m happy for my players, I want to congratulate them,” Chelle said during his post-match media interaction.

The Malian tactician acknowledged the weight of expectations on his team, noting that the players have been feeling the pressure for months.

“We feel the pressure since March. Every time my players come to camp, they feel the pressure because it is important for Nigeria to be at the World Cup.

“We have a lot of pressure. This is not an explanation about our position, it is just the reality. Maybe the win will take away our pressure. It was not easy,” he added.

Chelle reaffirmed the team’s commitment to fighting until the end as they continue their push to secure a spot at the 2026 World Cup.

