2026 WCQ: Osimhen, Lookman, others arrive camp for Lesotho, Benin ties

Photo Credit: @RandaAndrew/X

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman are among the Super Eagles players who have arrived in Polokwane, South Africa, as Nigeria steps up preparations for Friday’s decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Lesotho.

The players checked into camp on Tuesday, a day after the technical crew and backroom staff arrived to officially open the team’s base.

Those already in camp include William Troost-Ekong, Wilfred Ndidi, Bruno Onyemaechi, Terem Moffi, Moses Simon, Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze, Frank Onyeka, and Tolu Arokodare.

A full team training session has begun under the supervision of the coaching staff.

Nigeria currently have 11 points and sit third in Group C of the qualifiers from eight matches.

To stand a chance of qualifying to next year’s World Cup, the Super Eagles must win their remaining two games and rely on favourable results from South Africa and Benin Republic.

The three-time African champions will play Lesotho on Friday in Polokwane play Benin Republic in their final group game next Tuesday.