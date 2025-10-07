2026 WCQ: Osimhen, Lookman, 17 others arrive Super Eagles camp in South Africa

s

17 Super Eagles players have arrived at the team’s camp in Polokwane, South Africa, as Nigeria steps up preparations for a crucial FIFA World Cup qualifying clash against Lesotho.

The players joined the camp a day after the arrival of the technical crew and backroom staff, who officially opened the base on Monday.

Among those already in camp are African Player of the Year Ademola Lookman, Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen, and Chrisantus Uche. Others include William Troost-Ekong, Wilfred Ndidi, Bruno Onyemaechi, Terem Moffi, Moses Simon, Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze, Frank Onyeka, and Tolu Arokodare.

Also in camp are returnee defender Semi Ajayi and goalkeepers Stanley Nwabali, Adebayo Adeleye, and Amas Obasogie, who have all linked up with the coaching staff ahead of full team training.

Nigeria currently sit third in Group C of the CAF World Cup qualifying series with 11 points from eight matches.

The Super Eagles must win their remaining two games and hope for favorable results from

group rivals South Africa and Benin Republic to keep their qualification hopes alive.

The team will take on Lesotho on Friday in Polokwane in what promises to be a must-win encounter for the three-time African champions.

Vanguard News