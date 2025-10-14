2026 WCQ: Nigeria heads to playoffs after 4-0 victory over Benin

Nigeria kept their World Cup hopes alive with a commanding 4-0 win over Benin in Uyo on Tuesday night, securing a place in the playoffs of the 2026 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers.

The Super Eagles produced one of their most complete performances of the qualifying campaign, led by an inspired display from Victor Osimhen, who netted a superb hat-trick before Frank Onyeka rounded off the scoring late on.

It took Nigeria just three minutes to break the deadlock, with Osimhen firing home from a clever pass by Samuel Chukwueze to give the hosts an early lead. The Napoli striker doubled the advantage midway through the first half, rising highest to head home another Chukwueze delivery.

Despite Benin’s best efforts to find a response, Nigeria remained dominant. The visitors created several half-chances, but goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali was sharp and the defensive pairing of Calvin Bassey and Bright Osayi-Samuel kept things tight at the back.

Osimhen completed his hat-trick in the 51st minute with a composed finish to all but seal the result, further underlining why he remains one of Africa’s top strikers. Nigeria continued to push forward, with substitutes Olakunle Olusegun and Terem Moffi adding fresh energy in attack.

Benin, despite trailing heavily, still had a mathematical chance of finishing second but failed to capitalize on their few opportunities. Their frustration was compounded late on when Frank Onyeka added a fourth goal in the 90th minute after a brilliant run and cross from Moses Simon.

The result means Nigeria finishes second in Group C and advances to the playoff stage of the CAF qualifiers, keeping alive their dream of booking a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Vanguard News