2026 WCQ: Live updates – Nigeria 2-0 Benin Republic

36′ GOAL!!!

Nigeria double their lead! The Super Eagles’ relentless pressure pays off as Chukwueze whips in a brilliant cross from the right, and Victor Osimhen rises highest to power home a superb header. His second of the night — and Nigeria are flying in Uyo!

32′

Benin continue to pile on the pressure, pushing forward with intent. Ouorou sets up Tosin on the edge of the box, but his thunderous strike flies wide once again. The visitors are knocking, but still can’t find the finishing touch.

28′

A clever through ball from Benin finds A. Hountondji bursting into the box at pace. He controls beautifully and unleashes a powerful shot, but it rattles the side netting — a huge sigh of relief for Nigeria!

24′

Nwabali stays sharp once again, reacting quickly to deny a dangerous effort from Benin. The Nigerian goalkeeper read the play perfectly, coming off his line to smother the ball and keep his side firmly in control.

21′

The Super Eagles continue to threaten as a fine cross is whipped in towards Osimhen, but it sails just too high for the striker to connect. Nigeria keep pushing for a second goal to strengthen their grip on this crucial clash.

18′

Benin are still searching for a breakthrough, but they can’t seem to find the right formula. Despite Mounié’s persistence, his efforts have failed to trouble Nwabali so far, with several attempts missing the target.

15′

Benin threaten again as a dangerous ball flashes toward goal, but Fredrick reacts brilliantly to make a crucial deflection and keep Nigeria ahead. It’s been end-to-end action so far, with Benin refusing to back down in their search for an equalizer.

11′

The visitors are beginning to find their rhythm, pushing forward in numbers and probing for openings. Nwabali, however, remains sharp between the posts, confidently dealing with every threat that comes his way.

9′

Benin are starting to settle, slowing the tempo to gain control. But they’ll need to push forward soon if they hope to stay in the race for a top-two finish.

7′

Nigeria drop to second in the live standings as South Africa take an early lead against Rwanda. The group is finely balanced with plenty still to play for.

3′ GOAL!

What a dream start for the Super Eagles! Victor Osimhen fires Nigeria into an early lead, latching onto a clever pass from Chukwueze before slotting home with a composed, clinical finish.

KICK-OFF!



The referee blows the whistle, and this crucial World Cup qualifier is officially underway!

——————————————————————————————————————

Everything is on the line tonight as Nigeria face Benin in a decisive World Cup qualifier in Uyo. Despite a shaky campaign so far, the Super Eagles still have a glimmer of hope of reaching next year’s global showpiece—but they must win this crucial encounter against the Group C leaders to keep that dream alive.

A victory by at least two goals would see Nigeria leapfrog Benin in the standings. However, they will also need Rwanda to take points off South Africa in the group’s other pivotal fixture if they are to secure automatic qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Anything short of three points will likely end Nigeria’s hopes of returning to football’s biggest stage, while boosting Benin’s chances of making their maiden World Cup appearance. With so much at stake across the CAF qualifiers, drama is guaranteed in this final round of matches.

Stay tuned for live updates and comprehensive coverage from the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium right here.

Vanguard News