2026 WCQ: Lesotho vs Nigeria – date, time and where to watch

By Enitan Abdultawab

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the Crocodiles of Lesotho on Matchday 9 as the African qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw to a close.

Eric Chelle’s team currently sits third in Group C with 11 points from eight matches, three points behind joint leaders Benin Republic and South Africa. Their qualification hopes received a lifeline after FIFA deducted three points and three goals from South Africa for fielding an ineligible player, Teboho Mokoena, in the match against Lesotho played on March 21, 2025.

In the reverse fixture on November 16, 2023, at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria were held to a 1-1 draw by Lesotho.

Team news

Chelle has called up a total of 23 players for the upcoming fixtures, with two late changes made to the original squad. Right-back Zaidu Sanusi replaces Bright Osayi-Samuel, while forward Uche Christantus comes in for Cyriel Dessers. Captain William Troost-Ekong remains the team’s leading figure, joined by Semi Ajayi, Terem Moffi, Alhassan Yusuf, and Olakunle Olusegun, all returning after spells away from the national setup.

In defense, Felix Agu, Bruno Onyemaechi, Bright Osayi, Benjamin Fredrick, and Calvin Bassey have been selected, while Stanley Nwabali retains his position as first-choice goalkeeper, supported by Amas Obasogie and Adebayo Adeleye. The midfield features a blend of energy and experience, with Alhassan Yusuf, Frank Onyeka, Wilfred Ndidi, and Alex Iwobi forming the core.

Victor Osimhen leads the attack alongside Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze, Terem Moffi, Cyriel Dessers, Tolu Arokodare, Olakunle Olusegun, and new call-up Gift Adams.

Opponents’ watch

The Super Eagles’ qualification hopes are now barely in their own hands, with just two games left to play. Group leaders Benin Republic, coached by former Nigeria manager Gernot Rohr, will take on Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, while South Africa host Zimbabwe at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Match Details

Venue: New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa (This is due to FIFA’s ruling that Lesotho does not have a standard ground to host the Super Eagles).

Date: Friday, 10 October 2025

Time: 6:00 p.m. South Africa time (5:00 p.m. Nigeria time)

Where to watch: Fans can watch live on DSTV’s SuperSport, SportyBet TV, and AfroSport.

Vanguard News