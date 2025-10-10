2026 WCQ: ‘It’s not over until it’s over’ – Ekong sends warning to South Africa, Benin

Super Eagles captain, William Troost-Ekong has sent a defiant message to Group C rivals South Africa and Benin Republic following Nigeria’s crucial 2-1 victory over Lesotho in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The defender, who scored one of Nigeria’s goals in the hard-fought win on Friday night in Polokwane, took to social media shortly after the match to rally fans and reaffirm the team’s determination to qualify for the World Cup.

In a brief but bold post on X (formerly Twitter), Ekong wrote: “It ain’t over till it’s over.”

Ekong’s message reflects the Super Eagles’ unwavering belief despite the uphill battle that remains.

Nigeria currently sits third in Group C with 14 points, behind Benin Republic and South Africa.

To stand a chance of reaching the 2026 World Cup, the Super Eagles must beat Benin Republic in their final group match by at least two goals, while also hoping that South Africa fail to win their own fixture against Rwanda.

Vanguard News