2026 WCQ: Chelle, Troost-Ekong rally Super Eagles after vital win

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle and captain William Troost-Ekong have praised the team’s resilience after a crucial 2-1 win over Lesotho in Polokwane, South Africa, on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the victory keeps Nigeria’s hope alive for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification.

Chelle acknowledged the pressure on the team since March.

He said the win was vital and congratulated his players for their determination.

“We won the three points today. We are still alive. Journalists can now start doing their mathematics and permutations,” Chelle said.

He said the players have felt immense pressure during camps. In spite of missing chances in the first half, he was proud of their performance.

Chelle urged Nigerian fans to back the team in large numbers ahead of the final qualifier against the Republic of Benin in Uyo.

“This is the final round. The game starts the moment Benin steps on Nigerian soil. We need to do the job on the pitch,” he added.

Captain Troost-Ekong acknowledged Lesotho’s strong challenge.

“Lesotho played a great game. It wasn’t easy. We understand the frustration because they fought hard,” Ekong said.

He stressed the team’s winning mentality and readiness for the decisive match.

“We want to win convincingly in Uyo. This is the final moment, and we will work hard to get there,” he said.

Nigeria is third in Group C with 14 points. Benin Republic leads with 17 points, followed by South Africa with 15.

NAN also reports that to qualify automatically, Nigeria must beat Benin Republic convincingly in Uyo on Oct. 14 and hope that South Africa drops points against Rwanda in Durban.

A 2-0 win over Benin would lift Nigeria to 17 points, matching Benin but giving Nigeria the edge on goal difference.

If Nigeria wins 2-1, tiebreakers will decide the group winner. (NAN)