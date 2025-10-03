2026 WCQ: Chelle names Osimhen, Iwobi, others for Lesotho, Benin matches [Full list]

By Ayobami Okerinde

Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, has named Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen and Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi in his 23-man squad for the crucial 2026 World Cup qualifying games against Lesotho and Benin Republic.

Osimhen missed the Super Eagles’ 1-1 draw against South Africa last month after he was forced off in the first half of the 1-0 win against Rwanda in Uyo, days before the clash.

With two games left in the African qualifiers, Nigeria currently sits third in Group C with 11 points, three points behind Benin Republic and South Africa. The Super Eagles were handed a lifeline after FIFA deducted three points from South Africa for fielding an ineligible player, Teboho Mokoena, in a fixture against Lesotho on March 21, 2025, a game Bafana Bafana initially won 2-0.

Also in the squad are captain William Troost-Ekong, Tolu Arokodare, and Ademola Lookman. There is also a return for the quartet of Terem Moffi, Semi Ajayi, Alhassan Yusuf, and Olakunle Olusegun, while Sevilla forward Akor Adams has earned a maiden call-up.

Full List

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania); Adeleye Adebayo (Volos FC, Greece)

Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood, Saudi Arabia); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (Hull City, England); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham City, England); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece); Felix Agu (Werder Bremen, Germany); Benjamin Fredericks (Dender FC, Belgium)

Midfielders: Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA); Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turkey)

Forwards: Ademola Lookman (Atalanta BC, Italy); Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Simon Moses (Paris FC, France); Cyriel Dessers (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Tolu Arokodare (KRC Genk, Belgium); Terem Moffi (OGC Nice, France); Akor Adams (Sevilla FC, Spain); Olakunle Olusegun (Pari Nizhny Novgorod, Russia)